US trade deficit widens to $63.1 billion in October

Friday, 04 December 2020 21:11:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.1 billion in October, up $1.0 billion from $62.1 billion in September, revised.

October exports were $182.0 billion, $4.0 billion more than September exports. October imports were $245.1 billion, $5.0 billion more than September imports. The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $81.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $18.3 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $46.6 billion, or 9.5 percent, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $345.9 billion or 16.4 percent. Imports decreased $299.4 billion or 11.5 percent.

The October figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($2.2), OPEC ($2.1), Hong Kong ($1.9), United Kingdom ($1.3), Saudi Arabia ($0.7), and Brazil ($0.5).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($26.5), European Union ($15.7), Mexico ($11.8), Japan ($5.7), Germany ($5.2), South Korea ($3.0), Taiwan ($3.0), India ($2.6), Italy ($2.5), Canada ($1.3), France ($0.9), and Singapore (less than $0.1).