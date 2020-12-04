﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US trade deficit widens to $63.1 billion in October

Friday, 04 December 2020 21:11:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $63.1 billion in October, up $1.0 billion from $62.1 billion in September, revised.

October exports were $182.0 billion, $4.0 billion more than September exports. October imports were $245.1 billion, $5.0 billion more than September imports. The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $0.6 billion to $81.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $18.3 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $46.6 billion, or 9.5 percent, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $345.9 billion or 16.4 percent. Imports decreased $299.4 billion or 11.5 percent.

The October figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($2.2), OPEC ($2.1), Hong Kong ($1.9), United Kingdom ($1.3), Saudi Arabia ($0.7), and Brazil ($0.5).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($26.5), European Union ($15.7), Mexico ($11.8), Japan ($5.7), Germany ($5.2), South Korea ($3.0), Taiwan ($3.0), India ($2.6), Italy ($2.5), Canada ($1.3), France ($0.9), and Singapore (less than $0.1).


Tags: North America  trading  USA  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Dec

US tool steel exports up 47.2 percent in September
24  Nov

US steel imports up 18.9 percent in October
20  Nov

US cut-length plate imports down 11.4 percent in September
18  Nov

US hot rolled bar exports up 21.8 percent in September
18  Nov

US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in September