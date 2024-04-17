US hot rolled bar imports down 38.9 percent in February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 21:12:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 56,870 mt in February 2024, down 38.9 percent from January and down 0.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $71.0 million in February 2024, compared to $118.1 million in January and $74.9 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in February, with 30,062 mt, compared to 32,009 mt in January and 28,729 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in February include Japan, with 13,213 mt; Mexico, with 5,469 mt; China, with 2,369 mt; and Germany, with 1,795 mt.