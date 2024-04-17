﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US hot rolled bar imports down 38.9 percent in February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 21:12:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot rolled bar totaled 56,870 mt in February 2024, down 38.9 percent from January and down 0.8 percent from February 2023 levels. By value, hot rolled bar imports totaled $71.0 million in February 2024, compared to $118.1 million in January and $74.9 million in February 2023.

The US imported the most hot rolled bar from Canada in February, with 30,062 mt, compared to 32,009 mt in January and 28,729 mt in February 2023. Other top sources of imported hot rolled bar in February include Japan, with 13,213 mt; Mexico, with 5,469 mt; China, with 2,369 mt; and Germany, with 1,795 mt.


Tags: Longs US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

China’s rebar output decreases by 9.5 percent in Q1

18 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 18, 2024

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

US import rebar prices remain steady

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

US beam exports up 16.3 percent in February

17 Apr | Steel News

Turkish longs exports silent, prices soft

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Italy’s Caleotto installs new Garret line at Lecco plant

17 Apr | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill revises merchant bar prices

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill updates its longs prices

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 17, 2024

17 Apr | Longs and Billet

US wire rod imports down 5.5 percent in February

16 Apr | Steel News