US trade deficit widens to $62.2 billion in December

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 21:50:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the goods and services deficit was $62.2 billion in December, up $0.3 billion from $61.9 billion in November, revised.

December exports were $258.2 billion, $3.9 billion more than November exports. December imports were $320.4 billion, $4.2 billion more than November imports. The December increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $0.7 billion to $89.1 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $26.9 billion.

For 2023, the goods and services deficit decreased $177.8 billion, or 18.7 percent, from 2022. Exports increased $35.0 billion or 1.2 percent. Imports decreased $142.7 billion or 3.6 percent.

The December figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($4.7), Netherlands ($4.4), United Kingdom ($1.9), Australia ($1.8), Hong Kong ($1.6), Singapore ($1.2), and Belgium ($0.5).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($22.8), European Union ($17.6), Mexico ($13.7), Vietnam ($10.0), Germany ($7.2), Ireland ($5.7), Canada ($5.5), Japan ($5.2), South Korea ($5.0), India ($4.3), Taiwan ($3.3), Italy ($3.2), Switzerland ($2.5), Malaysia ($2.2), France ($1.0), Israel ($0.2), Brazil ($0.1), and Saudi Arabia ($0.1).