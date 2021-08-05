US trade deficit rises to $75.7 billion in June

Thursday, 05 August 2021 19:04:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $75.7 billion in June, up $4.8 billion from $71.0 billion in May, revised.

June exports were $207.7 billion, $1.2 billion more than May exports. June imports were $283.4 billion, $6.0 billion more than May imports. The June increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $4.0 billion to $93.2 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of $0.7 billion to $17.4 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $135.8 billion, or 46.4 percent, from the same period in 2020. Exports increased $150.9 billion or 14.3 percent. Imports increased $286.7 billion or 21.3 percent.

The June figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($4.5), Hong Kong ($1.7), Brazil ($1.5), and Singapore ($0.6).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($27.0), European Union ($19.6), Mexico ($7.2), Germany ($6.3), Canada ($5.5), Japan ($4.9), Italy ($3.7), India ($3.5), Taiwan ($3.3), South Korea ($2.8), France ($1.9), Saudi Arabia ($0.3), and United Kingdom (less than $0.1).