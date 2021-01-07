﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US trade deficit rises to $68.1 billion in November

Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:07:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.1 billion in November, up $5.0 billion from $63.1 billion in October, revised.

November exports were $184.2 billion, $2.2 billion more than October exports. November imports were $252.3 billion, $7.2 billion more than October imports. The November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $5.0 billion to $86.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $18.2 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $73.6 billion, or 13.9 percent, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $372.3 billion or 16.1 percent. Imports decreased $298.7 billion or 10.5 percent.

The November figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($3.0), Hong Kong ($1.8), OPEC ($1.2), Brazil ($1.2), United Kingdom ($1.1), Saudi Arabia ($0.2), and Singapore ($0.2).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($30.0), European Union ($16.7), Mexico ($11.3), Japan ($6.6), Germany ($4.9), Italy ($3.5), Taiwan ($3.0), South Korea ($2.9), India ($2.4), Canada ($1.7), and France ($1.7).


Tags: North America  imp/exp statistics  USA  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Jan

US HRC imports down 6.4 percent in November
23  Dec

US steel imports down 9.3 percent in November
21  Dec

US beam imports up 47.8 percent in October
18  Dec

US structural pipe and tube imports up 1.9 percent in October
17  Dec

US mechanical tubing imports up 4.5 percent in October