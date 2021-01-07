US trade deficit rises to $68.1 billion in November

Thursday, 07 January 2021 21:07:04 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $68.1 billion in November, up $5.0 billion from $63.1 billion in October, revised.

November exports were $184.2 billion, $2.2 billion more than October exports. November imports were $252.3 billion, $7.2 billion more than October imports. The November increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $5.0 billion to $86.4 billion and a decrease in the services surplus of less than $0.1 billion to $18.2 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit increased $73.6 billion, or 13.9 percent, from the same period in 2019. Exports decreased $372.3 billion or 16.1 percent. Imports decreased $298.7 billion or 10.5 percent.

The November figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with South and Central America ($3.0), Hong Kong ($1.8), OPEC ($1.2), Brazil ($1.2), United Kingdom ($1.1), Saudi Arabia ($0.2), and Singapore ($0.2).

Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($30.0), European Union ($16.7), Mexico ($11.3), Japan ($6.6), Germany ($4.9), Italy ($3.5), Taiwan ($3.0), South Korea ($2.9), India ($2.4), Canada ($1.7), and France ($1.7).