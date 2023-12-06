US trade deficit increases to $64.3 billion in October

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 00:01:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that the goods and services deficit was $64.3 billion in October, up $3.1 billion from $61.2 billion in September, revised.

October exports were $258.8 billion, $2.6 billion less than September exports. October imports were $323.0 billion, $0.5 billion more than September imports.

The October increase in the goods and services deficit reflected an increase in the goods deficit of $3.5 billion to $89.8 billion and an increase in the services surplus of $0.4 billion to $25.5 billion.

Year-to-date, the goods and services deficit decreased $161.4 billion, or 19.8 percent, from the same period in 2022. Exports increased $28.0 billion or 1.1 percent. Imports decreased $133.4 billion or 4.0 percent.

The October figures show surpluses, in billions of dollars, with Netherlands ($3.8), South and Central America ($3.7), Hong Kong ($1.9), Australia ($1.3), Belgium ($0.8), Brazil ($0.4), Singapore ($0.2), and United Kingdom ($0.2). Deficits were recorded, in billions of dollars, with China ($23.9), European Union ($19.2), Mexico ($11.9), Vietnam ($9.3), Germany ($7.5), Canada ($7.3), Japan ($6.6), Ireland ($5.8), Taiwan ($5.1), Italy ($4.0), South Korea ($3.7), India ($3.4), Malaysia ($2.0), France ($0.9), Israel ($0.6), Switzerland ($0.3), and Saudi Arabia ($0.2).