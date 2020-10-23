US tool steel imports down 7.9 percent in August

Friday, 23 October 2020 21:00:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tool steel totaled 7,571 mt in August 2020, down 7.9 percent from July but down 37.4 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, tool steel imports totaled $22.8 million in August 2020, compared to $24.4 million in the previous month and $31.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tool steel from Japan in August, with 1,042 mt, compared to 1,965 mt in July and 5,716 mt in August 2019. Other top sources of imported tool steel in August include Slovenia, with 1,522 mt.