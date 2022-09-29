US tool steel exports up 3.6 percent in July

Thursday, 29 September 2022 21:32:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,548 mt in July 2022, up 3.6 percent from June and up 44.5 percent from July 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $16.4 million in July, compared to $22.2 million in the previous month and $11.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in July with 5,181 mt, compared to 5,297 mt in June and 5,467 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,873 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in July.