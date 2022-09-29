﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tool steel exports up 3.6 percent in July

Thursday, 29 September 2022 21:32:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 8,548 mt in July 2022, up 3.6 percent from June and up 44.5 percent from July 2021. By value, tool steel exports totaled $16.4 million in July, compared to $22.2 million in the previous month and $11.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in July with 5,181 mt, compared to 5,297 mt in June and 5,467 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,873 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in July.


Tags: US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US slab imports down 17.3 percent in August

29 Sep | Steel News

US drawn wire exports down 23.2 percent in July

28 Sep | Steel News

US HDG imports up 28.9 percent in August

28 Sep | Steel News

US import rebar market likely to continue soft downtrend in Q4

27 Sep | Longs and Billet

US steel imports down 6.2 percent in August

27 Sep | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 15.5 percent in July

26 Sep | Steel News

US cold finished bar imports up 11.2 percent in July

26 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 2.8 percent in July

23 Sep | Steel News

US merchant bar imports down 25.7 percent in July

23 Sep | Steel News

US rebar exports down 28.4 percent in July

22 Sep | Steel News