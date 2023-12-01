US tool steel exports up 23.9 percent in September

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 9,361 mt in September 2023, up 23.9 percent from August and up 8.8 percent from September 2022. By value, tool steel exports totaled $17.9 million in September, compared to $16.2 million in the previous month and $17.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in September with 6,099 mt, compared to 5,783 mt in August and 3,378 mt in September 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,457 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in September.


