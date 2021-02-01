US tool steel exports down 24.7 percent in November

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,535 mt in November 2020, down 24.7 percent from October and down 23.1 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $7.2 million in November, compared to $9.0 million in the previous month and $9.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in November with 3,556 mt, compared to 4,175 mt in October and 4,431 mt in November 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in November.


