US tool steel exports down 22.6 percent in November

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 22:53:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 6,842 mt in November 2023, down 22.6 percent from October and down 0.2 percent from November 2022. By value, tool steel exports totaled $15.3 million in November, compared to $17.8 million in the previous month and $14.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in November with 5,008 mt, compared to 5,631 mt in October and 5,113 mt in November 2022. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,582 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in November.