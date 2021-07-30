US tool steel exports down 14.6 percent in May

Friday, 30 July 2021 18:54:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,161 mt in May 2021, down 2.7 percent from April but up 160.7 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.3 million in May, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $4.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in May with 4,322 mt, compared to 5,154 mt in April and 1,647 mt in May 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in May.