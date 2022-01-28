﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tool steel exports down 14.0 percent in November

Friday, 28 January 2022 21:24:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,045 mt in November 2021, down 9.8 percent from October but up 26.1 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.8 million in November, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $7.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in November with 4,550 mt, compared to 5,138 mt in October and 3,556 mt in November 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in November.


Tags: North America  trading  USA  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

US slab imports up 2.7 percent in December
26 Jan

US cut-length plate imports down 1.4 percent in November
25 Jan

US cold finished bar exports down 9.5 percent in November
21 Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 26.8 percent in November
21 Jan

US mechanical tubing imports down 15.9 percent in November