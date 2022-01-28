US tool steel exports down 14.0 percent in November

Friday, 28 January 2022 21:24:33 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tool steel totaled 5,045 mt in November 2021, down 9.8 percent from October but up 26.1 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, tool steel exports totaled $10.8 million in November, compared to $11.1 million in the previous month and $7.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tool steel to Mexico in November with 4,550 mt, compared to 5,138 mt in October and 3,556 mt in November 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tool steel exports in November.