US tin plate imports up 28.9 percent in April

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 107,831 mt in April 2022, up 28.9 percent from March and up 261.6 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $183.4 million in April 2022, compared to $146.6 million in March and $32.1 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in April, with 26,092 mt, compared to 18,942 mt in March and 7,233 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in April include China, with 23,405 mt; Netherlands, with 18,587 mt; Canada, with 16,333 mt; and Turkey, with 10,069 mt.