US tin plate imports up 15.9 percent in July

Friday, 10 September 2021 20:56:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 75,804 mt in July 2021, up 15.9 percent from June but down 3.8 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $81.9 million in July 2021, compared to $67.8 million in June and $73.8 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in July, with 27,441 mt, compared to 17,942 mt in June and 19,641 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in July include Germany, with 18,372 mt; Canada, with 8,577 mt; Taiwan, with 7,215 mt; and Korea, with 7,118 mt.