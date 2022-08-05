US tin plate imports up 15.8 percent in June

Friday, 05 August 2022 19:13:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the us Department of Commerce, us imports of tin plate totaled 105,702 mt in June 2022, up 15.8 percent from May and up 58.9 percent from June 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $184.1 million in June 2022, compared to $167.5 million in May and $68.9 million in June 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Canada in June, with 25,042 mt, compared to 19,027 mt in May and 11,614 mt in June 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in June include Netherlands, with 22,948 mt; Germany, with 19,136 mt; China, with 13,947 mt; and Taiwan, with 10,055 mt.