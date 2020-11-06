﻿
English
US tin plate imports up 10.9 percent in September

Friday, 06 November 2020
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 63,582 mt in September 2020, up 10.9 percent from August and up 26.6 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $60.6 million in September 2020, compared to $54.9 million in the previous month and $53.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in September, with 18,058 mt, compared to 15,251 mt in August and 10,448 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported tin plate in September include Netherlands, with 17,643 mt; Canada, with 13,392 mt; Korea, with 6,569 mt; and Taiwan, with 5,478 mt.


