US tin plate imports up 10.1 percent in December

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 21:37:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 75,930 mt in December 2020, up 10.1 percent from November and up 85.1 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $69.5 million in December 2020, compared to $63.6 million in the previous month and $44.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in December, with 33,603 mt, compared to 16,984 mt in November and 7,846 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported tin plate in December include Germany, with 13,873 mt; Canada, with 13,295 mt; Taiwan, with 6,322 mt; and China, with 4,396 mt.