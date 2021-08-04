US tin plate imports down 35.5 percent in June

Wednesday, 04 August 2021 19:30:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 65,412 mt in June 2021, down 35.5 percent from May but up 19.6 percent from June 2020. By value, tin plate imports totaled $67.8 million in June 2021, compared to $101.6 million in May and $53.2 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in June, with 17,942 mt, compared to 30,308 mt in May and 14,003 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported tin plate in June include Germany, with 15,592 mt; Canada, with 11,634 mt; Taiwan, with 9,669 mt; and Turkey, with 4,857 mt.