﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate imports down 28.6 percent in February

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 19:13:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 63,093 mt in February 2022, down 28.6 percent from January but up 0.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $97.2 million in February 2022, compared to $126.6 million in January and $60.5 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in February, with 20,501 mt, compared to 14,628 mt in January and 16,251 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in February include Canada, with 18,509 mt; Germany, with 15,649 mt; Korea, with 3,252 mt; and Turkey, with 1,997 mt.


Tags: tinplate flats USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

25 Mar

US tin plate exports up 19.8 percent in January
08 Mar

US tin plate imports down 6.7 percent in January
08 Feb

US tin plate imports up 51.0 percent in December
24 Jan

US tin plate exports down 21.4 percent in November
12 Jan

US tin plate imports up 10.4 percent in November
05 Jan

US tin plate exports up 23.7 percent in October
09 Dec

US tin plate imports down 36.3 percent in October
24 Nov

US tin plate exports up 8.5 percent in September
05 Nov

US tin plate imports up 26.5 percent in September
21 Oct

US tin plate exports down 9.2 percent in August