US tin plate imports down 28.6 percent in February

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 19:13:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 63,093 mt in February 2022, down 28.6 percent from January but up 0.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $97.2 million in February 2022, compared to $126.6 million in January and $60.5 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in February, with 20,501 mt, compared to 14,628 mt in January and 16,251 in February 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in February include Canada, with 18,509 mt; Germany, with 15,649 mt; Korea, with 3,252 mt; and Turkey, with 1,997 mt.