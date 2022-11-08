US tin plate imports down 2.6 percent in September

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 22:07:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 87,266 mt in September 2022, down 2.6 percent from August but up 0.9 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $164.2 million in September 2022, compared to $178.8 million in August and $88.9 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in September, with 26,287 mt, compared to 28,411 mt in August and 23,414 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US tin plate imports include China, with 17,207 mt; Netherlands, with 14,865 mt; Canada, with 10,998 mt; and Taiwan, with 7,849 mt.