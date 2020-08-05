US tin plate imports down 20.7 percent in June

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 20:12:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 54,685 mt in June 2020, down 20.7 percent from May and down 36.5 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $53.2 million in June 2020, compared to $67.8 million in the previous month and $89.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in June, with 15,279 mt, compared to 14,062 mt in May and 24,237 mt in June 2019. Other top sources of imported tin plate in June include Canada, with 14,682 mt; Netherlands, with 14,003 mt; China, with 4,629 mt; and Korea, with 2,911 mt.