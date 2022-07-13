﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate imports down 15.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:38:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 91,254 mt in May 2022, down 15.4 percent from April and down 9.9 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $167.5 million in May 2022, compared to $183.4 million in April and $101.6 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in May, with 26,992 mt, compared to 18,587 mt in April and 30,308 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in May include Germany, with 26,084 mt; Canada, with 19,027 mt; South Korea, with 8,929 mt; and Taiwan, with 7,269 mt.


Tags: Tinplate Flats US North America 

Similar articles

US tin plate exports up 10.1 percent in April

24 Jun | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 28.9 percent in April

06 Jun | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 8.3 percent in March

19 May | Steel News

US tin plate imports up 32.6 percent in March

05 May | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 6.3 percent in February

25 Apr | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 28.6 percent in February

06 Apr | Steel News

US tin plate exports up 19.8 percent in January

25 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate imports down 6.7 percent in January

08 Mar | Steel News

US tin plate exports down 13.9 percent in December

24 Feb | Steel News

Seasonally better demand boosts sales and prices for tinplate in Turkey

21 Feb | Flats and Slab