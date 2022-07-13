US tin plate imports down 15.4 percent in May

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:38:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 91,254 mt in May 2022, down 15.4 percent from April and down 9.9 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $167.5 million in May 2022, compared to $183.4 million in April and $101.6 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Netherlands in May, with 26,992 mt, compared to 18,587 mt in April and 30,308 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in May include Germany, with 26,084 mt; Canada, with 19,027 mt; South Korea, with 8,929 mt; and Taiwan, with 7,269 mt.