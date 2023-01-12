﻿
US tin plate imports down 12.4 percent in November

Thursday, 12 January 2023
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of tin plate totaled 66,628 mt in November 2022, down 12.4 percent from October but up 9.5 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, tin plate imports totaled $130.9 million in November 2022, compared to $145.9 million in October and $70.9 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most tin plate from Germany in November, with 24,047 mt, compared to 16,456 mt in October and 14,072 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported tin plate in November include Canada, with 7,712 mt; South Korea, with 4,589 mt; United Kingdom, with 2,672 mt; and Taiwan, with 2,012 mt.


