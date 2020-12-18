﻿
US tin plate exports up 25.3 percent in October

Friday, 18 December 2020 20:31:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 11,512 mt in October 2020, up 25.3 percent from September and up 43.7 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $9.6 million in October, compared to $6.1 million in the previous month and $6.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to India in October with 2,242 mt, compared to 843 mt in September and 1,914 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,977 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,658 mt.


