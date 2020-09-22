﻿
English
US tin plate exports up 14.7 percent in July

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 00:00:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 6,517 mt in July 2020, up 14.7 percent from June but down 6.7 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $4.7 million in July, compared to $4.1 million in the previous month and $6.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Pakistan in July with 1,158 mt, compared to 1,051 mt in June and 389 mt in July 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,125 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in July.


