﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US tin plate exports down 9.9 percent in May

Thursday, 23 July 2020 19:52:03 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 4,445 mt in May 2020, down 9.9 percent from April and down 51.2 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $3.2 million in May, compared to $3.3 million in the previous month and $7.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in May with 1,172 mt, compared to 723 mt in April and 989 mt in May 2019. Other top destinations included Pakistan, with 1,094 mt; and India, with 1,046 mt.


Tags: North America  USA  tinplate  imp/exp statistics  flats  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

US CRC exports up 37.3 percent in June
10  Aug

US HDG exports surge up 116.9 percent in June
05  Aug

US tin plate imports down 20.7 percent in June
17  Jul

US cut-length plate imports up 15.6 percent in May
16  Jul

US CRC exports down 36.2 percent in May