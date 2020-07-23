US tin plate exports down 9.9 percent in May

Thursday, 23 July 2020 19:52:03 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 4,445 mt in May 2020, down 9.9 percent from April and down 51.2 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $3.2 million in May, compared to $3.3 million in the previous month and $7.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in May with 1,172 mt, compared to 723 mt in April and 989 mt in May 2019. Other top destinations included Pakistan, with 1,094 mt; and India, with 1,046 mt.