US tin plate exports down 9.2 percent in July

Tuesday, 21 September 2021 19:57:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 6,699 mt in July 2021, down 9.2 percent from June but up 0.7 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.1 million in July, compared to $6.9 million in the previous month and $4.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in July with 1,854 mt, compared to 1,449 mt in June and 1,183 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Pakistan, with 1,503 mt; and Canada, with 1,286 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in July.


