US tin plate exports down 15.5 percent in July

Monday, 26 September 2022 21:25:06 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,778 mt in July 2022, down 15.5 percent from June but up 16.1 percent from July 2021. By value, tin plate exports totaled $9.3 million in July, compared to $10.5 million in the previous month and $7.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Mexico in July with 2,236 mt, compared to 2,121 mt in June and 1,854 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,145 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in July.


