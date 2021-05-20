﻿
English
US tin plate exports down 14.4 percent in March

Thursday, 20 May 2021 19:38:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of tin plate totaled 7,343 mt in March 2021, down 14.4 percent from February and up 0.8 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, tin plate exports totaled $7.1 million in March, compared to $6.8 million in the previous month and $5.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most tin plate to Canada in March with 1,942 mt, compared to 1,725 mt in February and 914 mt in March 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,818 mt; and Pakistan, with 1,433 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US tin plate exports in March.


