US structural pipe and tube imports up 29.2 percent in January

Thursday, 18 March 2021 19:16:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 34,937 mt in January 2021, up 29.2 percent from December and up 16.9 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $43.3 million in January 2021, compared to $29.1 million in the previous month and $29.7 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in January, with 26,233 mt, compared to 18,283 mt in December and 19,843 mt in January 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in January include Mexico, with 5,835 mt.