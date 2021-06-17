﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports up 2.4 percent in April

Thursday, 17 June 2021 17:35:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 35,128 mt in April 2021, up 2.4 percent from March and up 39.1 percent from April 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $54.4 million in April 2021, compared to $53.2 million in March and $26.8 million in April 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in April, with 21,598 mt, compared to 24,854 mt in March and 14,638 mt in April 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in April include Mexico, with 6,532 mt; and Korea, with 4,635 mt.


