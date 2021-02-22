US structural pipe and tube imports up 1.3 percent in December

Monday, 22 February 2021 20:33:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 27,045 mt in December 2020, up 1.3 percent from November and down 11.4 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $29.1 million in December 2020, compared to $28.0 million in the previous month and $32.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in December, with 18,283 mt, compared to 19,525 mt in November and 19,648 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in December include Mexico, with 4,494 mt; and Korea, with 1,997 mt.