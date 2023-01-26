﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube imports down 8.6 percent in November

Thursday, 26 January 2023 01:02:21 (GMT+3)
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 29,228 mt in November 2022, down 8.6 percent from October and down 20.2 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $49.6 million in November 2022, compared to $47.3 million in October and $74.6 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in November, with 14,101 mt, compared to 17,656 mt in October and 19,559 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in November include Mexico, with 8,108 mt; South Korea, with 6,826 mt; China, with 1,062 mt; and Austria, with 1,054 mt.


