US structural pipe and tube imports down 4.4 percent in May

Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:48:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 33,950 mt in May 2021, down 4.4 percent from April but up 24.3 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $57.9 million in May 2021, compared to $54.4 million in April and $25.3 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in May, with 21,485 mt, compared to 21,598 mt in April and 17,286 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in May include Mexico, with 6,003 mt; Spain, with 2,885 mt; and Korea, with 1,025 mt.


