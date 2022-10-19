US structural pipe and tube imports down 2.5 percent in August

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 21:15:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,051 mt in August 2022, down 2.5 percent from July and down 17.1 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $66.3 million in August 2022, compared to $69.6 million in July and $74.5 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in August, with 19,692 mt, compared to 18,210 mt in July and 17,819 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in August include Mexico, with 7,376 mt; and Finland, with 1,042 mt.