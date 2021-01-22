﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.9 percent in November

Friday, 22 January 2021 20:23:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 26,708 mt in November 2020, down 17.9 percent from October and down 0.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $28.0 million in November 2020, compared to $31.3 million in the previous month and $28.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in November, with 19,525 mt, compared to 21,348 mt in October and 18,965 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in November include Mexico, with 4,398 mt.


