US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.4 percent in October

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 22:48:45 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 31,976 mt in October 2022, down 17.4 percent from September but down 23.3 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $47.3 million in October 2022, compared to $64.4 million in September and $82.2 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in October, with 16,586 mt, compared to 17,101 mt in September and 20,797 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in October include Mexico, with 7,122 mt; China, with 4,098 mt; and South Korea, with 1,741 mt.