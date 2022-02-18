﻿
US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.5 percent in December

Friday, 18 February 2022 21:53:34 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 32,211 mt in December 2021, down 11.5 percent from November but up 19.1 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $72.7 million in December 2021, compared to $74.2 million in November and $29.1 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in December, with 15,055 mt, compared to 19,559 mt in November and 18,283 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in December include Mexico, with 6,126 mt; Korea, with 3,827 mt; China, with 3,709 mt; and UAE, with 1,183 mt.


