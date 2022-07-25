US structural pipe and tube imports down 10.8 percent in May

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of structural pipe and tube totaled 33,468 mt in May 2022, down 10.8 percent from April and down 1.4 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube imports totaled $68.8 million in May 2022, compared to $71.5 million in April and $57.9 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most structural pipe and tube from Canada in May, with 17,451 mt, compared to 19,341 mt in April and 21,484 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported structural pipe and tube in May include Mexico, with 9,196 mt; Italy, with 1,605 mt; UAE, with 1,274 mt; and Taiwan, with 1,077 mt.


