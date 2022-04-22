﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.6 percent in February

Friday, 22 April 2022
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,019 mt in February 2022, up 9.6 percent from January and up 24.9 percent from February 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $20.1 million in February, compared to $18.3 million in the previous month and $12.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Mexico in February with 4,975 mt, compared to 3,570 mt in January and 2,428 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 4,888 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in February.


