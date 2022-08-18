﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports up 25.0 percent in June

Thursday, 18 August 2022 18:46:25 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 12,896 mt in June 2022, up 25.0 percent from May and up 39.5 percent from June 2021. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $27.4 million in June, compared to $22.1 million in the previous month and $18.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in June with 8,032 mt, compared to 6,111 mt in May and 5,632 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,358 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in June.


