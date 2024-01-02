US structural pipe and tube exports up 23.0 percent in October

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 21:55:59 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,017 mt in October 2023, up 23.0 percent from September and up 3.8 percent from October 2022. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $19.8 million in October, compared to $15.5 million in the previous month and $17.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in October with 4,606 mt, compared to 4,246 mt in September and 5,251 mt in October 2022. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,579 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in October.