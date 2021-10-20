﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube exports up 21.8 percent in August

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 22:36:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,497 mt in August 2021, up 21.8 percent from July but down 9.2 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $21.5 million in August, compared to $19.2 million in the previous month and $16.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in August with 6,525 mt, compared to 4,296 mt in July and 5,997 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 3,758 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in August.


Tags: North America  tubing   imp/exp statistics  tubular  USA  trading  pipe  |  similar articles »


