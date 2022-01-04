US structural pipe and tube exports up 0.9 percent in October

Tuesday, 04 January 2022 21:25:47 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,045 mt in October 2021, up 0.9 percent from September but down 2.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $21.4 million in October, compared to $21.0 million in the previous month and $11.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in October with 4,434 mt, compared to 5,041 mt in September and 6,352 mt in October 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,233 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in October.