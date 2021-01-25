US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.9 percent in November

Monday, 25 January 2021 22:09:46 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 10,432 mt in November 2020, down 7.9 percent from October and down 18.5 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $11.4 million in November, compared to $12.2 million in the previous month and $14.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in November with 5,565 mt, compared to 6,352 mt in October and 6,970 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,601 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in November.