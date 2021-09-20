﻿
US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.8 percent in July

Monday, 20 September 2021 21:21:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,617 mt in July 2021, down 6.8 percent from June but up 32.6 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $19.2 million in July, compared to $18.7 million in the previous month and $9.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in July with 4,295 mt, compared to 5,631 mt in June and 3,957 mt in July 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 4,175 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in July.


