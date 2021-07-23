﻿
English
US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.0 percent in May

Friday, 23 July 2021 17:32:57 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 8,555 mt in May 2021, down 6.0 percent from April but up 36.0 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $16.6 million in May, compared to $16.8 million in the previous month and $8.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in May with 5,595 mt, compared to 5,675 mt in April and 4,019 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,676 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in May.


