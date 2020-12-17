US structural pipe and tube exports down 4.1 percent in October

Thursday, 17 December 2020 20:48:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 9,324 mt in October 2020, down 4.1 percent from September and down 18.7 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $12.2 million in October, compared to $12.9 million in the previous month and $16.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in October with 6,352 mt, compared to 6,086 mt in September and 6,970 mt in October 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,786 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in October.