US structural pipe and tube exports down 26.8 percent in November

Friday, 21 January 2022 21:24:37 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of structural pipe and tube totaled 6,618 mt in November 2021, down 26.8 percent from October and down 22.9 from November 2020 levels. By value, structural pipe and tube exports totaled $15.8 million in November, compared to $21.4 million in the previous month and $11.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most structural pipe and tube to Canada in November with 3,694 mt, compared to 4,434 mt in October and 5,565 mt in November 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,717 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US structural pipe and tube exports in November.